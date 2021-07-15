Underground water recharge system being explored for Clarendon

State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government Homer Davis says a plan is being looked at to establish an underground water recharge system in Clarendon.

Davis, who toured the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) Artificial Underground Recharge System in Innswood, St Catherine, on Tuesday, said the system will boost the supply of the commodity in Clarendon.

“This is a very successful project, and we are looking at Clarendon to see if such a system can be replicated there,” Davis told journalists.

“It is a very potent project, serving a wide area, and it is part of a national policy to enhance the quality of life for people,” he added.

The St Catherine facility is situated on 68 acres of land and its main function is to divert approximately five million gallons of water per day from the Rio Cobre through the National Irrigation Commission canal during the wet season.

After the water is extracted from the canal, it is settled and injected into limestone wells to recharge the limestone aquifer and to replenish the abstractions from wells in the Portmore/Bernard Lodge area.

“It is important that we have these wells being recharged, to ensure easy access to potable water and we are also encouraging citizens to have the necessary storage capacity to deal with rainwater harvesting. We have to look at various measures to put us in a better position,” he said.

The system was built at a cost of $1.1 billion, with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Davis lauded the RWSL team for their management of the system.

Meanwhile, he said there are springs across the island that never go dry, and “we are looking at these springs, doing the measurement, in consultation with the WRA [Water Resources Authority] to see how much we can extract from these systems to benefit the people.”

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.