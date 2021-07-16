10-year-old boy shot on Collie Smith Drive succumbs

The police are reporting that the 10-year-old boy who was shot on Collie Smith Drive in St Andrew has died from his injuries.

Jaheim Bogle was admitted to hospital yesterday in critical condition following the shooting.

The police say a top-level probe has been launched into the incident.

It is reported that about 5:30 p.m., Jaheim was riding his bicycle along Collie Smith Drive when several explosions were heard.

When the shooting subsided, his father discovered that he had a gunshot wound to the head.

He was assisted to hospital.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.