Bar owner slapped with lottery scamming charges

Thirty-two-year-old Shevar Blake, a bar owner of New Works, Stewartland in Westmoreland, was on Thursday charged with breaches of the lottery scamming law following an operation in his community.

The police report that members of the Lottery Scam Task Force were conducting operations in the community and Blake's house was one of the premises searched.

According to the police, lottery scamming items were found inside his house.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with possession of identity information with intent and possession of an access device.

Blake's court date is being finalised.

