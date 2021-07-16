Construction worker freed of gun, assault charges

St Andrew construction worker 25-year-old Neekwy Bulgin has been freed of illegal possession of firearm and assault charges.

Bulgin was yesterday freed in the Gun Court by Justice Lorna Shelly Williams following a no-case submission by his attorney Able Don Foote.

The prosecution had led evidence at the trial that a police party received information and went to Ally Lane in Admiral Town on December 7, last year.

A policeman went to the back of a premises, looked over a chain link fence and saw two men with firearms walking in a gully.

The policeman called out to the men and they pointed their firearms in his direction.

The policeman became fearful and fired shots in their direction.

One of the men fell and died but the other escaped.

Bulgin was later seen at the Kingston Public Hospital and identified as one of the two men from the gully.

During cross-examination of the policeman, Foote asked that images of the crime scene be shown.

The policeman agreed that based on the images, the gully was dark when the photos were taken.

Foote, in making a no-case submission, said that in light of the evidence, it would have been impossible for the policeman to have seen the men and be able to identify them as he contended.

Shelly Williams upheld the submissions and freed Bulgin.

- Barbara Gayle

