Four more COVID-19 fatalities, 70 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,140.

Those who have died are:

– A 72-year-old female from St James whose death was formerly under investigation.

– A 90-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

– An 86-year-old man from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

– An 81-year old male from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 70 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 80 years, pushing the total to 50,983 with 5,278 being active.

Of the new cases, 35 are women and 35 are men.

St Elizabeth dominates the new cases with 16 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 10 and then Hanover and Westmoreland with eight each.

A total of 2,552 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.9%.

In the meantime, there were 1,050 more recoveries, increasing the total to 44,207.

Some 99 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Eight persons are in government quarantine, while 47,209 are at home.

