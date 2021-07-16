Majority of PEP students placed at preferred schools

The Ministry of Education has indicated that the majority of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students were placed in a secondary school of their choice.

PEP results were released today.

Here are some highlights from today's presentation from the education ministry.

Scores

The computation of the placement score for 2021 comprises of five tests:

1. Grade 4 Literacy

2. Grade 4 Numeracy

3. Grade 4 PEP Performance Task – Mathematics

4. Grade 4 PEP Performance Task – Language Arts

5. Grade 6 Ability Test

Similar to the Grade Six Achievement Test, the Primary Exit Profile uses the Total Placement Score for ranking and placing students based on a weighted formula of standardised test scores.

After using several statistical models to test multiple scenarios, the most equitable weighting that determined the placement of students in 2021, provides for an equivalent ratio contribution by grade level as follows:

• Grade 4 – 20%

• Grade 6 – 80%

Students

* For this year 2021, a total of 37,278 students were registered to sit the PEP Ability Test.

* Some 37,139 sat the Ability Test as there were 139 registered students who were absent.

* Of the total number registered to sit, 4,420 were from independent schools or sat as private candidates. The other 32,858 were registered in the public schools

Placement

* Thirty-one thousand, four hundred and seventy-nine (84.44%) of students were placed in one of their preferred schools.

Since 2015, parents have been given the opportunity to indicate two additional school choices to the standard five that they had in the past. These two additional choices were selected from a cluster of schools that were within a 10-mile radius of their attending schools (primary school).

* Four thousand, three hundred and fifteen (11.58%) of the students were placed in secondary level schools that are in proximity to the schools they currently attend.

* A further 2.09% (778) of students were placed manually in secondary level schools in proximity to the address they submitted at registration.

Placement of Special Needs Students

* There were 27 students registered for PEP 2021 with special needs.

* These special needs include physical challenges (wheel-chair bound), visually impaired, hearing impaired and intellectual challenges.

* The unique needs of each child are assessed by the Special Education Unit and the schools they are placed in are evaluated to ensure that they will be fairly accommodated.

Pathway programme

For the academic year 2020/202, three criteria were used to place students on the Secondary Pathway programme.

1. Secondary Pathway I (SP I) – students on this pathway are those who are categorised as showing competence and are deemed ready to access the content at Grade 7.

2. Secondary Pathway II (SP II) – students on this pathway are those who are categorised as on par in achieving the required skills at Grade 7. These students are in need of minimum support in accessing content at Grade 7.

3. Secondary Pathway III (SP III) – students on this pathway are those who are categorised as needing intense ongoing support in accessing the content at Grade 7.

