Man charged for St James shootings that left seven injured

The police have charged a man in connection with last month's shootings in St James that left seven people injured.

He is 27-year-old Dermaine Hood, otherwise called 'Dun', of Spring Mount in the parish, who was on Wednesday charged with seven counts of wounding with intent and two counts of shooting with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say that one of Hood's accomplices was killed a day after the shootings, which happened on Sunday, June, 27.

It was reported that about 2:40 p.m., Hood and his accomplice – later identified as Lovante Rhoden - were among men armed with high-powered rifles and handguns who opened fire on a group of men who were at a car wash in Dam Road square in the parish.

Four men were injured at that location.

An off-duty policewoman who was nearby responded to the incident.

The police say she was shot at by the men and she returned gunfire.

The men fled in a motor car.

The policewoman escaped unhurt.

In a bid to escape, the gunmen collided with another motor vehicle.

They then opened fire on the occupants, injuring three more persons.

The police say Rhoden was shot dead by unknown assailants in Johns Hall in the parish on Monday, June 28.

They say investigations are ongoing as detectives in St James are working diligently to arrest all persons involved.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.