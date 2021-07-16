Westmoreland man charged for fatal attack outside hotel

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Criminal Investigations Branch have charged a man with murder, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

He is 25-year-old Romario Ferguson, otherwise called 'Bebeto,' of Sheffield district in the parish, who was charged on Wednesday.

The police report that on July 4 Ferguson was among a group of men at a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland when an argument developed.

Ferguson allegedly chased the deceased, later identified as Christopher Johnson, outside the hotel and shot him.

It is further reported that he then used the deceased man's motor car to dispose of the body in the parish.

Ferguson was subsequently arrested and was later interviewed in the presence of his attorney and he was thereafter charged.

His court date is being finalised.

