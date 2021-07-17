13 new COVID-19 deaths, 63 additional cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded 13 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,153.

Those who have died are:

An 81-year-old female from Hanover (formerly under investigation)

A 68-year-old female from Manchester (formerly under investigation)

An 83-year-old female from Manchester

A 59-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

An 88-year-old female from Hanover (formerly under investigation)

A 66 year-old-male from Hanover (formerly under investigation)

A 27-year-old female from Hanover (formerly under investigation)

An 82-year-old female from Hanover (formerly under investigation)

An 84-year-old male from Manchester

A 43-year-old male from St. Ann

An 86-year-old male from Trelawny

A 97-year-old female from St. Elizabeth

A 52-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew (formerly under investigation)

A 26-year-old female from St Catherine

Meanwhile, there were 63 new cases with ages ranging from six years to 80 years, pushing the total to 51,046 with 4,259 being active.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 8.4%

Of the new cases, 27 are males and 36 are females.

In the meantime, there were 1,075 more recoveries, increasing the total to 45,282.

Some 90 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

