Cuba's President denounces 'false images' of recent unrest

HAVANA, Cuba, CMC – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has denounced the distribution of what he says are “false images” of the unrest that rocked the communist country recently.

Speaking during a rally attended by thousands of supporters, along with former president Raul Castro, Diaz-Canel said what the world is seeing of Cuba “is a lie”.

There is an “overflowing hatred on social networks,” the president said.

He was speaking six days after historic demonstrations against the communist government.

During the protest, one person died and more than 100 have been arrested, including independent journalists and opposition activists, in one of the worst economic crisis in decades.

Stemming from the protest, Cuba cut off internet access for three days after the demonstration erupted last weekend.

It restored access on Wednesday, but access to social media and messaging apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter remained blocked on 3G and 4G networks.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.