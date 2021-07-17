Firearm, ammunition seized in St Catherine

Officers assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division have arrested one man in relation to a firearm and ammunition seizure during an operation in the Braeton Parkway, St Catherine on Friday, July 16.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man walking along the roadway, whose actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody; however his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

