GoodHeart | Budding animator receives NCB Foundation scholarship

Davia Henningham is a young woman of many talents and interests. Foreign languages, pastry making, crocheting and films are a few of Henningham’s favourite things, but her true passion, the thing that gets her going everyday, is art, drawing and animation, to be specific. It, therefore, came as no surprise that she has chosen to further her education in the field of animation development and production.

Knowing her chosen field is not necessarily traditional, Henningham is grateful to have a family who supports the pursuit of her passions, and even more so for the scholarship she received from the NCB Foundation.

“I chose this field because I have a passion for drawing and visual communication. I believe that I will be able to communicate with others through animation and bring people together by means of relatable stories,” the budding animator noted.

Henningham believes that the animation industry will give Jamaicans a voice and a new medium to tell their own stories from a collective perspective. “It will provide opportunities for our nation’s creative minds to express themselves while promoting our culture to an international audience. By telling our own authentic stories through animation, our children will grow up learning about their culture in a fun and creative way,” she said.

Looking towards the future, Henningham hopes to contribute to the development of Jamaica’s budding animation industry and share her love for this medium with others. “I want to inspire and empower other young people with an interest in this industry to step up,” she shared. “In the next five to 10 years, my goal is to have successfully completed my degree and share relatable and inspiring stories by means of animation. I also plan to share my love of this medium by hosting community initiatives that will jump-start other young Jamaicans who are interested in entering the industry.”

Henningham plans to seize the opportunities that exist in Jamaica. She doesn’t feel the need or drive to leave Jamaica to achieve her dreams. She knows she can do so right here at home. Receiving an award of $300,000 towards her studies at the University of Technology was a huge relief to Henningham and her family. It allowed her to focus all of her energy on achieving her goals.

“I am very grateful to have gotten this opportunity; at that moment, it felt very unreal to me. I would like to express my gratitude to NCB Foundation for giving this opportunity to myself and others. It has given me another reason to believe in myself and keep pushing,” Henningham said.

She had words of encouragement for fellow students. “I would like my fellow students to know that the opportunities to help you are out there. You don’t need to be some sort of special person in order to get it. What you do need is determination to achieve your goals and a willingness to try.”

Since its inception, the NCB Foundation has focused primarily on education. This year, the foundation’s scholarship and grant programme focused on digital careers and courses.

To learn more about the NCB Foundation Scholarship and Grant programme, visit ncbscholarships.com. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.