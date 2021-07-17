Jarrett Foundation donates masks to CVSS

The Jarrett Foundation has donated 100,000 masks to the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) to assist member organisations to protect their frontline members from COVID-19. The donation is part of an overall two million masks given to Jamaica.

Dr Pearl Jarrett, chief executive director of the Jarrett Foundation, made the presentation to the CVSS recently at its head office on Camp Road in Kingston.

“I see Jamaica as my heritage, my roots. So as far as I’m concerned, I’m going to use my gift to make a difference and I enjoy doing so because of the impact it has and I believe it is my purpose and the reason why I’m still here,” said Dr Jarrett, who is a cancer survivor.

She stated that the foundation has contributed more than $45 million in donations to Jamaica since 2012. The donation include school supplies, furniture, textbooks, computers and laptops, sports equipment, sports clothing, equipment for disabled students, among other items.

Nancy Pinchas, executive director of the CVSS, thanked the Jarrett Foundation for the donation and noted that the masks will be distributed to its members.

“We are grateful for this contribution and we will ensure that the masks are distributed to our members. This donation will assist our members to safeguard themselves as they carryout their daily activities in the communities that they work in,” she said.

Expressing her appreciation for the masks, Jodiann Spence, case manager at Eve for Life, said that her organisation was grateful for the gift. “The masks and protective gear come in really handy and we are very much grateful for this donation,” she stated.

Chandapaul Brown, marketing and communications officer at the MultiCare Youth Foundation who received the masks on behalf of his organisation, stated that he was appreciative of the donation.

“We execute our projects in the community, in addition, we also have people who come to our organisation for training. As such, providing them with that added layer of protection in this age of COVID-19 is very important and in also protecting ourselves,” he said.

The Jarrett Foundation, a United Kingdom-based charitable organisation, was established by Dr Jarrett shortly after recovering from cancer in 2006. She decided to give up her well-paid consultancy and follow her dream. Since then, the foundation has been helping to meet the needs of thousands of children around the world.

Dr Jarrett has used her contacts, resources, expertise, experiences and creativity to make a significant difference in the lives of others all over the world.