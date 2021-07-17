Martine Moïse, wife of slain Haitian president, arrives in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An officials says that the wife Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, who was injured in the attack that killed her husband, has returned to the Caribbean nation.

Government spokesman Israel Cantave told The Associated Press on Saturday that Martine Moïse had arrived in Haiti following her release from a Miami hospital.

Earlier, from the hospital, Martine Moïse had issued the recorded statement in Creole accusing her husband's enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

Jovenel Moïse was killed on July 7 by gunmen who raided his private home in an attack that authorities say involved Haitians, Haitian-Americans and former Colombian soldiers.

