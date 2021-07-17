Slain Haitian president to be buried next Saturday

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC –The Haitian government Friday announced that the assassinated President Jovenel Moise will be buried on July 23.

It will be held in the city of Cap-Haïtien, north of here where the 53-year-old former head of state was born.

Moise was gunned down by armed men, believed to be former Colombian army officials on July 7 at his private residence. His wife, Martine, was injured during the shooting and is now recuperating in a hospital in Miami. She is expected to return here for the funeral after earlier this week saying that the pain of his death “will never pass”.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told a news conference Friday that "the authorities here have detained at least 28 men, including two Haitian Americans in connection with the killing. Haitian police have also accused 63-year-old Miami-based Haitian doctor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, of being a mastermind of the plot and having “political objectives.”

Joseph said 24 police officers attached to Moise's security detail were ordered to report for questioning, adding “this investigation will run its course.

“If you want to assassinate me, come for me. The most important thing for me is the investigation,” he said.

The government said that the funeral will be a three-day affair beginning July 21 and that books of condolences are now available at Haitian embassies and consulates for the public to sign.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.