Motorists advised to expect delays along Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising road users that delays may be experienced while traversing the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland, commencing Sunday, July 18, and continuing until July 21, 2021.

The delays will be as a result of a number of traffic calming measures along the Boulevard.

Over the next three days, the agency will be installing rumble strips and raised pavement markers along critical sections of the corridor.

This is being done as part of a targeted approach to reduce speeding along the corridor, thereby increasing the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA's Western Region Janel Ricketts stated that the project targets the stretch of roadway between the Traveler's Beach Resort and the Azul Beach Resort.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

