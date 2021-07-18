Two more COVID-19 deaths, 89 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,155.

The deceased are a 42-year-old male from Hanover and 70-year-old male from St Ann.

One additional death is under investigation, moving that figure to 104.

One more death has been listed as coincidental.

Meanwhile, there were 89 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 97 years, pushing the total to 51,135 with 3,310 being active.

Of the new cases, 47 are women and 42 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 26 being recorded, followed by Manchester with 16 and then Westmoreland and St James with ten.

A total of 2,141 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.4%.

In the meantime, there were 1,034 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,316.

Some 89 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Twelve persons are in government quarantine, while 46,862 are at home.

