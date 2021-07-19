Virtual hearings have been a game changer in reducing case backlogs

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck says that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a game changer in reducing the backlog of cases within Jamaica. Chuck was speaking last Friday at the European Union-Government of Jamaica town hall discussion on justice and public finance management reform.

“What is very good is that the pandemic has forced us to concentrate on virtual hearings … . A lot of these cases will now be done virtually, and it is useful to note that this will not only expedite the resolution of cases, but reduce the costs of these hearings,” Chuck said.

He noted that the convenience of online hearings ensures that cases are expedited, as attorneys no longer have to travel to represent clients. He added, “The Court of Appeal, in particular, has done all of their cases virtually, so that an attorney in Montego Bay can present their case without having to come to Kingston. That is a major step forward that this pandemic has caused.”

Chuck said investments made by the European Union (EU) have significantly assisted the Government of Jamaica with the implementation of the Justice Reform Programme. To date, the EU has contributed €25 million to support this initiative.

WELL SPENT

Marianne Van Steen, head of the EU Delegation to Jamaica, said that resources have been “well spent”.

“Because of COVID as well, there has been some acceleration, so I am really very pleased that I can report to headquarters and say, well this money did not disappear,” Van Steen said.

Investments made through this partnership with the EU include the rehabilitation of Court of Appeal on King Street and installing audio visual equipment in some 78 courtrooms. This has enabled the Government to appoint six additional Court of Appeal judges. Chuck anticipates that virtual hearings in all courtrooms will be the norm by the end of the year.

Furthermore, four additional Family Courts have been constructed. To date, courts have been constructed in Trelawny and Clarendon, with the expectation that two more will be opened by September or October in Manchester and St Ann.

Chuck informed that Parish Courts are now completely tackling all new cases that have been brought to their attention. This has been partly achieved by less number of new cases brought to the court due to the restorative justice programme. He credits this process in creating peace within several communities. “Look at Grants Pen, Barbican, Shortwood, we did it. We don’t have any gangs, we don’t have any dons, because we get people to sit down around the table,” Chuck said.

Expanding these justice access points is now the next major priority, Chuck said. He envisions that crime will be reduced once Jamaica is able to address its court backlog. “At the moment, we are coming from a situation where cases are taking eight and 10 years. We are hoping that hopefully by 2022, no case should be in the court longer than five years. I hope that before I leave as justice minister, we can get no case longer than three years in Supreme Court and in the Parish Courts, no longer than 18 months.”