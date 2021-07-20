Accused in murder of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins remanded

The two men charged for the murder of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Hawkins were remanded when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court today.

They are to return to court on September 13.

Twenty-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay district and 19-year-old Mario Headley of Palmer's Cross district have been charged with murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and assault with intent to rape.

Dawkins, a grade-three teacher at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30.

Investigations led search teams to a shallow grave in Sandy Bay on Thursday, April 8, where her decomposed remains were found.

The presiding judge, Aniel Coote-Guniess advised the men to seek legal aid assistance for their next court date.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.