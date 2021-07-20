Boscobel Primary’s Seanjohn Clarke among PEP’s best

Boscobel Primary’s brilliant grade-six student Seanjohn Clarke scored 98 in his Primary Exit Profile (PEP) ability test to emerge top student from his school, a performance that also places him among the top two per cent of performers in Jamaica.

Seanjohn, the 12-year-old son of Pat Clarke and Shane Clarke, well-known radio personalities, secured a place at his first-choice school and will attend Ocho Rios High in September.

On his end-of-year report, his grade-six teacher, Collette Dillon-Patterson, wrote: “He is a true star,” which Seanjohn proved in no uncertain manner.

The student’s achievement did not surprise his teacher, who describes him as consistent, diligent, and willing to ask questions.

Good parental support

Dillon-Patterson is optimistic about Seanjohn’s future, adding that good parental support will help him maintain good scores.

“It doesn’t matter where the (primary) school is, because persons might feel as if students who come to Boscobel Primary School never normally do well, but for Seanjohn to get the highest score at the school and to be placed among the highest two per cent, goes to show that at Boscobel Primary School, we have good teachers who are doing extremely well with their students,” Dillon-Patterson said.

Meanwhile, the parents are elated at their child’s achievement.

The Clarkes remember well how Seanjohn’s ear-splitting screams rattled the neighbourhood was he struggled to contain his jubilation.

Commenting on his son’s first-choice school, Seanjohn’s father defended Ocho Rios High’s capacity to deliver.

“It doesn’t really matter the high school that the child attends, it’s all about the work that the child puts in and the extent to which the parents encourage their children to perform, and also the commitment of the teachers,” Shane Clarke stated.

Seanjohn’s mother, who is also a teacher, believes that as long as children have a good attitude towards work and receive proper guidance and motivation, they will excel.

Regarding his results, Seanjohn told The Gleaner that, at first, he could not believe he did so well.

Seanjohn said he was a bit nervous at the start of the exams but soon overcame his anxiety, emerging quite confident.

He credits his teacher for actually pushing him to do his best, and also acknowledged the support he got from his parents.

editorial@gleanerjm.com