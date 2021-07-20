Ex-convict charged for raping nine-year-old stepdaughter

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 31-year-old ex-convict in Hanover has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

The police say the child was raped at their home on two occasions in March.

The accused man, who had been on the run since the incident came to light in June, was held at a funeral in Cacoon Castle also in Hanover, last Tuesday.

He has since been charged with rape, indecent assault, and buggery.

The molested child has been taken into state care.

A policeman who is familiar with the criminal history of the accused man, told The Gleaner that a few years ago, he served time in prison for housebreaking.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the commanding officer for Hanover says police have been taking a zero-tolerance approach against sex offenders.

"We are not playing around when it comes to male predators molesting females, especially small children," she said.

Beeput also urged mothers to pay special attention to their children and to take action if they report being sexually abused.

Since the start of the year, Hanover has recorded six sexual offence cases involving children.

The police have made arrests in all six cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.