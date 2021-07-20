Fire-damaged Sandals Golf and Country Club to reopen Wednesday

Sandals Resorts says its Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, St Ann will reopen tomorrow following a fire yesterday morning.

The fire was extinguished by the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

No one was injured.

In a media statement, Sandals said it will rebuild an even bigger and better clubhouse.

