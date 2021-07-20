Fire-damaged Sandals Golf and Country Club to reopen Wednesday
Published:Tuesday | July 20, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Sandals Resorts says its Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, St Ann will reopen tomorrow following a fire yesterday morning.
The fire was extinguished by the Jamaica Fire Brigade.
No one was injured.
In a media statement, Sandals said it will rebuild an even bigger and better clubhouse.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.