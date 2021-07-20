Tue | Jul 20, 2021

Fire-damaged Sandals Golf and Country Club to reopen Wednesday

Published:Tuesday | July 20, 2021 | 10:19 AM
An employee walks past the blazing clubhouse at the Sandals Resorts Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday.

Sandals Resorts says its Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, St Ann will reopen tomorrow following a fire yesterday morning.

The fire was extinguished by the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

No one was injured.

In a media statement, Sandals said it will rebuild an even bigger and better clubhouse.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.