Manchester woman, children homeless after house set on fire

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

NEW GREEN, Manchester:

A Manchester woman and her three children have been left homeless after their house was set on fire in the New Green community during a domestic dispute.

An adjoining grocery shop was also destroyed.

It is reported that following the dispute between the woman and her common-law husband, he left the house and later returned with gasoline which he poured onto the building before it was set on fire.

Residents then alerted the fire department.

Acting deputy superintendent at the Mandeville Fire Station Emrick Needham said by the time the unit got to the location, the two-apartment structure made of board and zinc was already destroyed.

He said the loss is approximately $400,000.

The matter is being treated as a case of suspected arson.

The common-law husband is on the run.

The children are said to be three years, five years and five months old.

