One more COVID death, 62 new infections

Published:Tuesday | July 20, 2021 | 1:43 PM

Jamaica on Monday recorded another COVID death pushing the tally to 1,158.

The deceased is an 87-year-old woman from St Catherine.

At the same time, there were 62 new infections increasing the total number of cases to 51,282.

Here's the breakdown of new cases:

St. Ann - 19 
St. James - 11
St. Catherine - 7
Kingston & St Andrew - 4
Manchester -3 
Trelawny - 2 
Hanover - 2
Westmoreland - 1
Clarendon - 1
St Thomas - 1
St Elizabeth - 0 
Portland - 0 
St Mary - 0 

Meanwhile, 100 people are now in hospital with 25 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

