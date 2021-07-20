One more COVID death, 62 new infections

Jamaica on Monday recorded another COVID death pushing the tally to 1,158.

The deceased is an 87-year-old woman from St Catherine.

At the same time, there were 62 new infections increasing the total number of cases to 51,282.

Here's the breakdown of new cases:

St. Ann - 19

St. James - 11

St. Catherine - 7

Kingston & St Andrew - 4

Manchester -3

Trelawny - 2

Hanover - 2

Westmoreland - 1

Clarendon - 1

St Thomas - 1

St Elizabeth - 0

Portland - 0

St Mary - 0

Meanwhile, 100 people are now in hospital with 25 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

