One more COVID death, 62 new infections
Jamaica on Monday recorded another COVID death pushing the tally to 1,158.
The deceased is an 87-year-old woman from St Catherine.
At the same time, there were 62 new infections increasing the total number of cases to 51,282.
Here's the breakdown of new cases:
St. Ann - 19
St. James - 11
St. Catherine - 7
Kingston & St Andrew - 4
Manchester -3
Trelawny - 2
Hanover - 2
Westmoreland - 1
Clarendon - 1
St Thomas - 1
St Elizabeth - 0
Portland - 0
St Mary - 0
Meanwhile, 100 people are now in hospital with 25 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.
