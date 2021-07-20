Protesting staff halt operations at Portland Parish Court

Operations at the Portland Parish Court in Bryan's Bay came to a halt on Tuesday after administrative staff who work in the court office staged a sit-out.

They were protesting the humid conditions under which they have been working since the air-conditioning units broke down for more than two years.

The workers, who converged underneath a tree at the rear of the court building Tuesday morning, said their working environment has become unbearable.

One attorney Carl McDonald supported the protesting workers.

He argued that for far too long, the staff has been enduring the intense heat inside the building which is worse during the summer.

"There is improper ventilation in the courtroom and I think it is about time that the staff protest, along with attorneys, and the police," he said.

One complainant Horace McDaffus said given the unbearable heat, people turning up for hearings often have to wait outside and on some occasions do not hear their names being called.

"There is no way that government should allow this situation to continue in a courthouse. Even if you are clad in merino, you will get soaking wet with sweat," he said.

The court office staff has vowed to continue protesting until the matter is addressed.

