Stepfather charged after beaten four-year-old child dies

The stepfather of the four-year-old child who died after allegedly being beaten has been charged with multiple offences.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaun Bennett of Willowdene Through Way in Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to child and child abuse.

It is reported that on Sunday, July 18, 4-year-old Nashaun Brown complained of not feeling well and was given a meal by his mother.

He was allegedly eating slowly when Bennett became angry and proceeded to beat him with a stick.

Nashaun's mother reportedly intervened and was also assaulted.

Shortly after, the child became unresponsive and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bennett is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 27.

The police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem to determine if there should be additional charges.

