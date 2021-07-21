American women on cocaine rap offered bail

WESTERN BUREAU:

American citizens Regina West-Thompson and Simone Bolden, who reportedly tried to smuggle nine pounds of cocaine out of Jamaica last month, were each offered bail in the sum of $1 million in the St James Parish Court yesterday. They are slated to return to court on September 16.

West-Thompson and Bolden, both of California addresses, appeared in court wearing white T-shirts and sweatpants and listened quietly as attorney Henry McCurdy, who is part of their defence team, alongside attorney Stacy-Ann Young, urged Presiding Judge Sasha Ashley to grant them bail.

During the bail hearing, McCurdy pointed out that both women are suffering from different medical conditions and that they have not been thriving well in police custody. He also countered the prosecution’s concerns about the defendants being flight risks.

SUFFERING IN THE CELL

“Both of these women are sick persons, and they are suffering in the cells. My concern is that they should be offered bail so they can be let out of the cells and have proper meals,” said McCurdy.

“We recently appeared before your sister judge, and some comments were made that the defendants being foreigners should not be enough reason to oppose bail. The police have the women’s passports, and they will turn up for trial,” added McCurdy.

The court was also told that the forensic certificate is still outstanding from the prosecution’s case file and will not be ready before September 3.

The judge subsequently offered bail to West-Thompson and Bolden in the sum of $1 million each with two sureties. They were ordered to report daily to the Barrett Town Police Station. Curfew orders were also imposed on the women, restricting them to their place of abode between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily. A stop order was placed on them, preventing them from leaving the country.

“Your travel documents are surrendered and a stop order is in place for you, so do not think of trying to sneak out of the country, because it is not going to happen,” the judge told the defendants sternly, before setting their next court date for September 16.

Yesterday marked the third time West-Thompson and Bolden were appearing before the court, following their previous appearances on July 7 and 16. On both occasions, the bail hearing was put off due to concerns about West-Thompson’s health.

According to the allegations, on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 a.m., West-Thompson and Bolden were preparing to board an outbound flight at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. While the women were checking in, members of the Narcotics and Ports division, who were conducting security screening, carried out a search of the women’s luggage and uncovered what appeared to be cocaine. They were taken into custody and subsequently charged.

