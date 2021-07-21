Five more COVID deaths, highest positivity rate in months

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded five more COVID deaths.

At the same time, the rate of patients testing positive for the virus shot to 16.1 per cent, the highest in months.

Deceased COVID patients:

1) 75-year-old female from St James

2) 84-year-old female from St James

3) 49-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

4) 74-year-old female from St James

5) 71-year-old female from St Catherine

The Health Ministry said one of the cases was previously under investigation.

The ministry also said of the 2,257 people tested for the virus Monday, 122 returned positive results.

Here's the breakdown of the parish count:

Kingston and St Andrew - 33

St Catherine - 22

Westmoreland - 18

St Ann - 11

St Elizabeth - 10

Manchester - 9

St James - 7

Clarendon - 6

Hanover - 3

St Mary - 2

St Thomas - 1

Trelawny - 0

Portland - 0

