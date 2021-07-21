Gas prices to go down Thursday after weeks of increases

Gas prices will go down this Thursday after successive weeks of increases.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will decrease by $2.34 per litre to sell for $153.36.

A litre of E-10 90 will go down by $2.29 to sell for $161.70.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $2.20 per litre to sell for $143.90.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $152.86 per litre following a cut of $2.09.

The price of kerosene will go down by $3.06 to sell for $121.14.

In the meantime, the price of propane cooking gas will be unchanged remaining at $64.71 per litre while the price of butane will move up by $0.02 to sell for $74.39 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

