House approves 60-day extension for ZOSOs

The Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in Denham Town, West Kingston; Mount Salem and Norwood in St James; Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew, have been extended for a further 60 days.

The House of Representatives yesterday approved five resolutions for the extensions.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said the request for extension is designed to ensure continuity of the significant work that is being done within the zones.

"The effectiveness of the Zones of Special Operations is devoid of debate. The clear-hold-build principle that undergirds this measure has positively impacted the lives of the residents of these communities," he said.

Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the government will continue to use the appropriate tools and implement the necessary policies and programmes to ensure the safety of Jamaicans.

“We will not compromise, waiver or negotiate on this matter. This Government condemns all acts of criminal violence; whether it be inter-gang conflict, intimate partner violence, or domestic-related violence, they will be met with the full force of the law,” he added.

