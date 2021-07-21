INDECOM probing police killing of three men in Riverton

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the Tuesday afternoon police killing of three men in Riverton City, St Andrew.

The men, believed to be wanted, were shot dead after they reportedly challenged a police team on patrol in the lower St Andrew community.

Two illegal firearms, a rifle and a pistol, were seized at the scene, according to Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer for the St Andrew South Police Division.

The identities of the three men were not released.

Up to late Tuesday evening, investigators were still trying to piece together details of the incident, Ricketts told The Gleaner.

However, according to police sources, the firefight unfolded after gunmen challenged cops from the newly formed Quick Response Team who were patrolling the community on motorcycles.

"The three men that were killed were wanted by the police," one source disclosed.

