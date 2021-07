Nigel Holness (right), managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean, presents a cheque to Lorenzo Ellis and Monica Walker for the Haile Selassie High School Incentive Programme. The initiative targets grades seven to nine to encourage school attendance and assists with the cost of data for participation in online classes. To benefit, 75 per cent of all students in a class must be present at school for at least 80 per cent of the month. --