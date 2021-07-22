Corporate Hands | H&L to donate to Food For The Poor

Elfreda Williams, a resident of Exchange, St Ann, is happy to receive a Food For The Poor care package, while Anna-Kay Brown-Hamilton, assistant branch manager, H&L Rapid True Value, Ocho Rios, shows her support. H&L announced that a national day of giving in support of Food For The Poor will take place on Friday. The day is designed to drive the grassroots generosity of Jamaicans in support of the charity’s mission to provide life-saving food, secure housing, clean water, healthcare, emergency relief, micro-enterprise projects and education. As part of H&L Giving Day, two per cent of sales on hardwareandlumber.com will be donated to Food For The Poor. Additionally, customers in all 15 H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores are invited to also contribute through a special transaction code during checkout.