Thu | Jul 22, 2021

Corporate Hands | Sandals Foundation, Pack for a Purpose spread gratitude

Published:Thursday | July 22, 2021 | 12:09 AM
Children at a basic school in rural Westmoreland are on the receiving end of brand new school supplies and learning manipulatives donated by travellers through the Sandals Foundation and Pack for a Purpose.
Contributed
Sandals guests, Shannon and Mitchell Hopper, are among hundreds of travellers who continue to spread gratitude by packing for a purpose whenever they travel.
Contributed
