Fire at Hydel Group of Schools

Four fire units and several firefighters are now responding to a blaze at the Hydel Group of Schools in Ferry, St Catherine.

The fire has been restricted to the administrative block.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade says it received the call around 8:00 a.m.

More details soon.

