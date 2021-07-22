Fire at Hydel Group of Schools
Published:Thursday | July 22, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Four fire units and several firefighters are now responding to a blaze at the Hydel Group of Schools in Ferry, St Catherine.
The fire has been restricted to the administrative block.
The Jamaica Fire Brigade says it received the call around 8:00 a.m.
More details soon.
