Four additional COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,167.

Those who have died are:

* A 57-year-old man from St James

* A 75-year-old male from St James

* A 72-year-old woman from St James, whose death was formerly under investigation

* A 64-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

Two more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 162.

The Ministry of Health says one of the cases was under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 138 new cases with ages ranging from four days to 97 years, pushing the total to 51,542 with 3,248 being active.

Of the new cases, 85 are women and 53 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 51 cases, followed by St James with 32 and then St Elizabeth with 17.

A total of 1,561 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.8%.

In the meantime, there were 22 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,773.

Some 122 persons are in hospital with 34 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 43,802 are at home.

