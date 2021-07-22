JN Foundation opens application for PEP scholarship

THE JN Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for students who participated in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and will attend school at the secondary level.

The scholarship offers are the JN Foundation PEP Parish and JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholarships.

The deadline for the submission of application is Wednesday, July 28, and prospective applicants are invited to access the application form on the JN Foundation’s website at www.jnfoundation.com/jn-scholarships/.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must have completed the 2021 Primary Exit Profile and should not be a recipient of a government scholarship.

Other requirements are that applicant or parent must have a relationship with a JN Group member company for at least one year – either as a member/customer/client of JN Bank, JN Fund Managers, JN General Insurance, JN Life Insurance, Jamaica National Small Business Loans, Jamaica Automobile Association, or JN Money Services.

Only the biological parent or legal guardian can apply on behalf of the child if the child is without an active JN Bank account.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, said that the education of future generations is important to the future of Jamaica, and the JN Foundation is happy to offer an opportunity to students to further their education.

“The JN Foundation is giving these scholarships to improve the lives of individuals and, consequently, their families and communities. This is one way the Jamaica National Group, through the foundation, supports the positive dreams of our members,” she said.

The JN Foundation PEP Scholarships will be awarded to one recipient from each parish, and the JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholarship will go to one child from each county. Scholarships are also available to children of employees of the Jamaica National Group.

Concurrently, more than 100 other students, who are at various stages in their five-year scholarship award, had their scholarship renewed for the new school year.