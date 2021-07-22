Partially burnt body of Portland woman found with chop wounds

The partially burnt body of 60-year-old farmer Cynthia Hinds was found with chop wounds at her farm in St Margaret's Bay, Portland this morning.

Police investigators are now processing the scene.

The discovery was made by a passer-by shortly after 8:00 a.m.

It is further reported that Hinds' feet and hands were severed and that the body had chop wounds to the face, back, and chest.

Also, the lower part of the body had extensive burns.

It is believed that Hinds, a plantain farmer, may have left her house shortly after 5:30 a.m. to her farm on a property owned by the Airports Authority of Jamaica in St Margaret's Bay where she was attacked, chopped, and set ablaze.

A large crowd descended on the scene.

- Gareth Davis Snr

