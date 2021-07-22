Update | Probe under way into cause of Hydel fire

A probe is now being carried out by the Jamaica Fire Brigade to ascertain the cause of this morning's blaze that damaged the administrative building at the Hydel Group of Schools in Ferry, St Catherine.

The investigation is also to determine the cost of the damage.

The fire started just after 7 o'clock and units from the York Park, Trench Town, Spanish Town and Portmore fire stations responded to the blaze.

The fire was brought under control before it could spread to other areas of the compound.

No one was injured in the blaze.

- Ruddy Mathison

