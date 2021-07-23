14-year-old boy drowns in St Ann

The St Ann Police are investigating the drowning death of a teenager in Brown's Town in the parish on Thursday.

He has been identified as 14-year-old Christopher Lynch of Lincoln district, Browns Town, who was a student of Brown's Town High School.

It is reported that the teenager was at home with his mother, Sherree Ann Hogarth, when he left and went next door to swim in a neighbour's underground tank.

At the time, no parent or guardian was at home with only the homeowner's three children, all aged below 13, being present.

It is reported that while trying to swim, Christopher got into difficulties and sank to the bottom of the tank and allegedly drowned.

The fire department was called and firefighters assisted in draining the tank and retrieved his body.

The police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

- Carl Gilchrist

