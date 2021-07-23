144 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the tally to 1,168.

The deceased is a 57-year-old man from St James.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving the figure to 103.

Meanwhile, there were 144 new cases with ages ranging from four days to 86 years, pushing the total to 51,686 with 3,368 being active.

Of the new cases, 83 are women and 61 are men.

St Ann dominates the new cases with 33 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 29 and then St Catherine with 19.

A total of 2,140 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.2%.

In the meantime, there were 21 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,794.

Some 129 persons are in hospital with 34 being moderately ill and 19 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 43,281 are at home.

