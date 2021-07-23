Carib Cement records milestone of two years accident free

Caribbean Cement Company Limited is continuing along its record-setting path and is now marking two years free from accidents at its Rockfort Plant in Kingston.

The milestone was officially reached on July 15 and fitted within the company’s observation of Health and Safety Week which ran from July 12-16.

Health and safety coordinator at the cement company, Andre Haynes, explained that being able to keep people safe while carrying out their functions is a great achievement, as it fits perfectly within the broader CEMEX Global operations of which Carib Cement is a part, to have zero injuries.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we can break production records but at the same time keep our people safe, so this is definitely a big achievement. In the last 10 years, we have not been able to accomplish such a feat but now that we have, it is remarkable,” he said.

Haynes said the company will continue this trend by addressing cultural factors of the health and safety programme to further prevent accident occurrence.

“So we will focus on further training and developing our people as well as exposure to different best practices from across the CEMEX Group. This will continue to be one of the major initiatives that we push. Most of the incidents that occurred in the past is usually from human error. If we can address this, then we will be able to continue with our zero-incident target,” he noted.

Meanwhile, as part of the cement company’s observation of Health and Safety Week, employees from across the plant were treated to a virtual driving seminar led by managing director of Grennell’s Driving School, Alphonso Grennell.

They also participated in nutrition talks and the importance of having a balanced diet as well as a healthy meal day, which was provided by the company’s canteen.

Booths were also erected to promote the importance of wearing the proper safety gear.

A fitness programme to promote certain exercises in the office or plant spaces will also be launched in short order.