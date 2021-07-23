Mom pleads guilty to failing to notify authorities about pregnant 13-y-o

A Kingston woman was on Thursday hauled before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for failing to notify the authorities about the pregnancy of her 13-year-old daughter.

The teenager was reportedly impregnated by a 22-year-old pastor, whom she met on Facebook.

The woman, who pleaded guilty to failing to report to the Office of the Children's Registry (OCR), however, denied having knowledge about her daughter's condition.

“Mi never know say she pregnant," she insisted.

She further told Parish Court Judge Lori-Ann Cole Montague that the child lives with her 71-year-old grandmother.

The judge subsequently ordered a social enquiry report and extended her bail for her to return to court on October 26.

The grandmother has also been charged with failing to report to the Office of the Children's Registry while the pastor has been charged with rape.

According to allegations, the teen met the pastor in March of last year on Facebook and they started communicating.

She was then reportedly invited to visit the pastor's church and started attending regularly.

It is further reported that the teen and the pastor would often communicate using her grandmother's mother phone and that when she became pregnant she introduced the pastor to her grandmother as the man who had gotten her pregnant.

It is also alleged that the man would visit her at the grandmother's home and would stay over when he visits Kingston to attend church.

The grandmother is also alleged to have collected money from the pastor to take care of the teen's medical needs.

