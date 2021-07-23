Mother remanded in child-trafficking case

A Kingston woman accused of prostituting her 14-year-old daughter was yesterday remanded in custody when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The 36-year-old woman is charged with child trafficking, and a 57-year-old man who was reportedly given permission by the mother to have sexual relations with the teen is charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16.

The male accused, however, had his bail extended when he appeared in court yesterday. Both accused are to return to court on September 2.

They were both offered $400,000 bail when the matter was first mentioned earlier this month, but the mother is yet to take up her bail offer.

According to allegations, between 2019 and June 2021, the mother gave the male accused permission to take her daughter to his home where the teen was forced to perform sexual acts.

The mother, on various occasions, reportedly collected sums of money and items from the male accused before and after allowing him to take her daughter to his home.

It is further alleged that when the teenager complained to her mother about what was happening, she was told to keep quiet and the mother continued to send her daughter to the man’s home.

Both accused were arrested and charged in June.

