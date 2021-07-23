Tourism earnings to reach US$ 1.5 billion, one million visitors by August 31

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has indicated that Jamaica is poised to generate approximately US$1.5 billion in earnings from some one million visitor arrivals by the end of August as the sector rebounds from the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bartlett said the projections are based on out-turns over the last seven months during which nearly 700,000 tourists visited Jamaica.

He pointed out that the overall figure for the period exceeds 800,000 when coupled with general passenger arrivals and is set to reach the one-million mark over the next several weeks.

The tourism minister maintained that the current and projected out-turns are testament to the sector's resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “no other industry could do that in seven months… [but] the tourism industry has”.

He was speaking during the digital opening ceremony for the seventh staging of the 'Christmas in July' tradeshow at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday

Bartlett further highlighted that more than 50,000 tourism industry workers have been reinstated in jobs over the last six months, noting that the sector has, in many ways, bounced back and grown faster than several other areas of Jamaica's economy.

He pointed out that the focus on recovery is being done even as the country continues to deal with the “awesome” challenge of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he said, is characterised by uncertainty.

“What it requires of us is nimbleness…an ability to pivot, to respond, adapt and change… in the face of uncertainty. It's a great call on the Government, on the individuals, as well as the institutions that operate within the wider community,” he said.

The 'Christmas in July' tradeshow is a collaborative initiative of the Tourism Linkages Network – a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, Jamaica Promotions Corporation, and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.