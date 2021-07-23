Westmoreland pastor stabbed to death, son in custody

The teenage son of a popular Westmoreland pastor has been taken into custody by the police in connection with his stabbing death.

Garnet Foster was found with stab wounds at the Petersfield home that he shared with his son.

It is reported that early this morning residents raised an alarm after loud screams were heard coming from the premises.

Checks were made and Foster, who preached at the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly in Petersfield, was discovered lying in his bed with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police were summoned and following an investigation, his son was taken into custody for questioning.

- Hopeton Bucknor

