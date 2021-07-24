142 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Jamaica has recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,173.

Those who have died are:

* A 72-year-old man from St James

* A 51-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 38-year-old male from St James

* An 83-year-old male from St Thomas

* A 68-year-old man from St Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health says one of the deaths was previously under investigation.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 162.

Meanwhile, there were 142 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 84 years, pushing the total to 51,828 with 3,481 being active.

Of the new cases, 80 are women and 62 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 49 cases, followed by St Catherine and St James which both recorded 20 cases each.

A total of 2,366 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.6%.

In the meantime, there were 24 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,818.

Some 143 persons are in hospital with 32 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 43,725 are at home.

