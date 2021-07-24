Seven shot, four killed in Park Lane attack

The police are now at the scene of a fatal shooting in Park Lane, off Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

The police say around 7.30 p.m. gunmen opened fire hitting the seven people.

The incident follows the alleged detention of a resident believed to be a strongman in the community, around 1:00 pm today.

More details later.

