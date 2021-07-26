105 additional COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,178.

The deceased are an 81-year-old man from St Mary and a 76-year-old man from St Ann.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 163.

Meanwhile, there were 105 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 79 years, pushing the total to 52,089 with 3,686 being active.

Of the new cases, 53 are women and 52 are men.

St James dominates the new cases with 29 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 18 and then Manchester with 17.

A total of 1,604 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 18.1%.

In the meantime, there were 25 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,868.

Some 147 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Seventeen persons are in government quarantine, while 45,735 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.