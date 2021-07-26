Illegal gun, ammunition seized in Rose Heights, St James

The Mount Salem Police recovered an illegal firearm while processing a crime scene at a shop in the Rose Heights community in St James on Saturday.

The police say the cops recovered a Browning nine millimetre pistol with two rounds.

It is reported that about 2:00 p.m., the police, while processing the scene, searched a house and found the firearm under a wooden floor.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

